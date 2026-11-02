Deepinder Goyal claims Temple wearable beats Apple Watch Series 12 in heart rate tracking: What we know

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has claimed that Temple, his wearable startup's upcoming device, can deliver more accurate heart rate readings than several leading wearables, including the Apple Watch Series 12.

In a post on X, Goyal said an internal study conducted by Temple found that the device recorded lower heart rate measurement errors than competing products.

Advertisement

He said the difference was particularly evident during high-intensity workouts, when tracking heart rates accurately becomes more challenging.

Temple is being developed as a performance-focused wearable, with Goyal saying one of the company's key ambitions is to build the "ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes".

He argued that accurate heart rate monitoring, despite being a basic feature of fitness wearables, remains an unresolved challenge, especially during intense physical activity.

Temple claims better heart rate accuracy than Apple Watch Goyal said the limitations of heart rate tracking become more apparent in Zones 4 and 5, which correspond to high-intensity exercise and are particularly relevant for professional athletes.

"You would think accurate HR (Heart Rate) tracking is a solved problem. It is not. Especially in zones 4 & 5, which matter to professional athletes the most," he wrote on X.

Advertisement

Charts shared by Goyal showed Temple recording the lowest error levels at rest and across all heart rate zones.

The comparison featured several popular wearables, including the Apple Watch Series 12, Garmin FR970, Fitbit Air, WHOOP MG and Oura Ring 5.

Goyal emphasised that the Apple Watch came closest to Temple's reported accuracy, while the other devices recorded higher error levels.

How was Temple's heart rate accuracy tested? To evaluate the devices, Temple used the Polar H10 chest strap as the reference against which the wearables' heart rate readings were compared.

Goyal said the chest strap was taped to the user's chest during the study because conventional placement can sometimes cause it to lose contact during sprints, potentially resulting in missed heartbeat readings.

Advertisement

He credited Temple's reported performance to its adhesive-based design and placement on the temple — the area on the side of the forehead.

"Temple uses adhesive, so its lab condition is its wear condition. You'll experience our study outcomes in real life," Goyal said.

He also claimed that positioning the device over a major artery gives it an advantage during intense physical activity.

According to him, the skin in this area does not restrict blood flow in the same way as some other parts of the body.

Temple price, pre-orders and delivery timeline Temple is listed at ₹85,000, according to an early-access invitation shared by the company.

The device will follow a made-to-order model, with deliveries expected to take around three months from the date of purchase. Customers can also request a refund until the device is shipped.

Advertisement

Temple's heart rate accuracy claims are based on an internal study conducted by the company.

Goyal said Temple has published the complete research paper and underlying data on its website. He added that independent researchers are conducting an extended study.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer