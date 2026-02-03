Deepinder Goyal drops a personal, emotional, heartfelt note for ex-employees who quit or were asked to leave Zomato

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and Vice Chairman of Eternal Limited, has issued an open invitation to former employees, urging them to return to the company regardless of how or why they left. He also noted that the company has evolved and that the “door is not closed” to those who once worked there.

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, “If you used to work at Zomato, whether you chose to move on, or I was the one who asked you to leave, this is for you,” referring to the past employees.

He further acknowledged that the company may not have offered the right environment or leadership for some people in the past, but emphasised that many employees had enjoyed their time in the company.

“We have over four hundred people at Eternal today in their second or third stints. Many of them are doing their best work now. Maybe because they've grown, but also because the company has grown. We are more organised, a little less chaotic, and hopefully, I've learned a few things along the way too,” he said in the social media post.

Goyal encourages ex-workers to reconsider He further encouraged former employees to reconsider and reach out to the executive if they wish to join back. “If you haven’t reached out because you think the door is closed, or because you think I’m holding onto the past, I’m not. I want you back,” he said.

He highlighted that Eternal now comprises multiple businesses, including Blinkit’s quick-commerce operations, Hyperpure, District, Nugget, and the non-profit Feeding India, adding that in order to grow those platforms, the company needs suitable employees.

“There is so much to build at Eternal…We need people who already know what good looks like here, and who care enough to fight for it. There is no better person for that than someone who has been here, left, grown, and wants to come back,” he said, indicating the purpose behind penning the post.

The former Zomato CEO speaks on leadership Addressing the recent change in leadership, he said, “You might say that Eternal is not going to be the same, because I am not the CEO anymore. But ask yourself a question. Did titles ever matter at Eternal? I am still very much here, and I'd love for you to be a part of this next phase of Eternal.”

He further urged interested former colleagues to get in touch with the executive and join back. “If you feel like you have unfinished business here, please don't overthink it. Write to me at back@eternal.com,” he said.

Ending the post on a lighter note, he noted, “The Gurgaon pollution is still a bug, but being at Eternal is the feature. Let's talk and find a role that fits your life as it is today.”

Deepinder Goyal stepped down as the CEO and Managing Director of Eternal on 21 January. Blinkit's Albinder Singh Dhindsa replaced him as the chief executive, effective from 1 February 2026.