Tech-enabled home services marketplace Urban Company on Monday announced the appointment of four new independent board members. The new members include, Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, Ireena Vittal, former partner at McKinsey & Co., Dr. Ashish Gupta, co-founder of Helion, Shyamal Mukherjee and former chairman and senior partner of PwC India.

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, co-founder and CEO, Urban Company has said that, “we are humbled to have esteemed industry leaders join our board as independent directors, as we step into our next phase of growth. They bring in a lot of experience and industry expertise that will guide us in our company building journey. We look forward to their mentorship in the years to come."

The new Independent Board Directors join Urban Company with a vast experience of handling diverse businesses. Urban Company’s Board will now comprise three executive directors, three non-executive directors and four independent directors. Urban Company is committed to having a board with at least 50% independent directors, as per the company release.

Deepinder Goyal, who is the founder and CEO at Zomato, was brought on board as Board of Director for Unacademy and Magicpin. Goyal completed his graduation from IIT Delhi back in 2005 with a degree in Mathematics and Computing. After pursuing his graduation from IIT Delhi, he worked as a management consultant at Bain & Company in New Delhi, as per the company release.

Ireena Vittal serves as an independent board member of companies like Compass Plc, Diageo Plc, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, HDFC Limited, Wipro Ltd. She was a Partner with McKinsey & Co for a period of 16 years, the company release said.

Additionally, Dr Ashish Gupta, co-founder of Helion, serves as independent board director organizations including Infoedge (NAUKRI), Hindustan Unilever, Pubmatic, Simplilearn and Gupshup. He is also the former co-founder of Tavant Technologies and Junglee (AMZN). Dr Gupta has also worked at Woodside Fund, Oracle Corporation and IBM research. Some of his past investments include Daksh (IBM), Infoedge (NAUKRI), MakeMyTrip (MMYT), MuSigma, Upwork (UPWK), Redbus (MIH) and Flipkart (Walmart), the company release said.

Meanwhile, Shyamal Mukherjee, former Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC India, is a qualified Chartered Accountant and also holds Degrees of Bachelor of Commerce and Law from Delhi University. He is also a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of ITC since 2021, the release added.