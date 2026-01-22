Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO — Check his net worth, salary, education, family

After 18 years of running Zomato and its parent Eternal, the company's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced shocking plans to step down from his role.

The news, which comes as a shock to the industry, marks the end of an era as it was Goyal who founded Zomato and scaled it to India's largest food delivery and reviewing platform, making a massive Blinkit acquisition in its journey to foray into the booming quick commerce industry.

Goyal, the poster boy of India's quick delivery boom, will remain Eternal's vice chairman. He said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday that he was shifting focus to his other ventures involving “exploration and experimentation beyond the company's core businesses.”

Zomato, one of India's earliest and most successful unicorns, changed India's food delivery landscape and made Deepinder Goyal a billionaire.

Here is everything you need to know about Deepinder Goyal's education, net worth, family and more.