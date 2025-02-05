Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday shared an update on hiring for Chief of Staff role at the company.

“We started with 18,000+ applications and have had the privilege of meeting over 150 incredibly talented individuals. From this, 30 exceptional people received offers, and 18 have already joined Zomato (and other group companies like Blinkit) in high-impact roles,” wrote Goyal in a social media post.