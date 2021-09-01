‘Delhi cloud region to help users build a digital-first future’

India is an important market for us and is one of the fastest growing cloud marketplaces in the world. The services by Google Cloud are utilized by our customers to scale their infrastructure and operations for a multitude of applications. We continue to scale our go-to-market effort in three ways. In terms of people, we continue to hire in sales, technical roles, customer service, and customer success teams to meet customer demand. In terms of partners, we continue to expand and mature our indirect distribution with a focused channel partnership program for resellers, system integrators, and independent software vendors. From a products point of view, we continue to expand cloud regions, increase differentiation of our products and solutions, and add new compliance certifications. Our multi-cloud strategy provides companies the flexibility to use their preferred cloud for each workload while providing consistency and access to non-stop innovation.