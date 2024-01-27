Delhi court grants bail to ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra
In November last year, the Supreme Court had allowed the former Unitech promoters to move the competent district court for regular bail
A court here on Saturday granted bail to Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, ex-promoters of realty major Unitech, in a case in which they have been accused of swindling home buyers, saying the nature and enormity of the offence have to be balanced with the fundamental right of the alleged offender to ensure a speedy trial.