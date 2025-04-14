Delhi Customer, living in ₹50-crore bungalow, tries to cheat company of ₹5,000; founder turns her into a regular client

Delhi-based businessman Varun Ghai recently shared a real-life incident about the challenges faced by many small business owners. Ghai runs a baby clothing brand called Mama and Peaches.

The entrepreneur posted an Instagram video explaining how a customer from Delhi’s posh Lodhi Road tried to cheat him of ₹5,000. The customer lives in a ₹50-crore bungalow, as per Ghai.

According to Ghai, the woman placed an order with his company but sent an edited screenshot to show a fake payment. She lived in a bungalow worth ₹50 crore but still tried to avoid paying ₹5,000. Ghai was surprised and wondered why someone from such a rich area would do this.

When Ghai caught the fake payment, the customer first denied editing the screenshot. Later, she even claimed that she had never received the order. Things worsened when she began calling Ghai and his team “thieves”.

However, Ghai handled the matter smartly. Instead of arguing, he called the woman directly and politely said he would like to visit her and apologise in person. His idea was simple: to make her feel guilty without blaming her.

“As they say, guilty is self-accused,” he says in the video.

Within 10 minutes of that call, the customer suddenly “found” the missing package and completed the payment. The surprising part is that after this incident, the same woman became a regular customer of Mama and Peaches. She has placed eight more orders since then.

Sharing his learning from the incident, Ghai said, “Being calm is the most underrated superpower.” He believes handling difficult situations peacefully helps maintain balance and shows strength.

‘Lose your temper…’ “In times of conflict, staying calm can make all the difference. As a founder, you’ll face daily challenges, and with time, you’ll truly understand the value of this principle. That’s why, in Punjabi, we say, 'Garmi Khaadi, Maal Paraya,' meaning, 'Lose your temper, lose your advantage',” Ghai remembers his father’s advice to end the video.

“It's a reminder that maintaining composure is key to navigating tough situations and preserving your edge,” adds the entrepreneur.

His Instagram post has received appreciation from many users, with people praising his patience and clever handling of the problem.