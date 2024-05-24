Delhi High Court orders BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife to provide ₹80 crore security for US travel
The court allows Ashneer Grover and his wife to travel to the US separately for their children's summer school, furnishing ₹80 crores as security. They must share travel information and stay details and refrain from creating third-party rights on BharatPe shares.
The Delhi High Court has directed BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, to provide security of ₹80 crores before travelling to the United States.