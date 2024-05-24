The Delhi High Court has directed BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, to provide security of ₹80 crores before travelling to the United States.

They must furnish the security by way of property and submit their Emirates Card to ensure they do not travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as they hold “golden visas," as per Hindustan Times report.

Also Read | Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Stock Up in Trading Today

The court has allowed the couple to travel separately to the US for their children's summer school after consulting with the Economic Offences Wing regarding their travel conditions.

Also Read | Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Stock Falls Amid Market Volatility

According to the Hindustan Times report, they must share details of their stay, including hotel accommodations, travel plans, and phone numbers, with the court and the investigating agencies.

According to the court's schedule, Ashneer Grover will leave for the US on May 26 and return to India on June 14, while Madhuri Jain Grover will travel to the US on June 15 and return to India on July 1, as per the report in HT.

Also Read | Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Additionally, the court has directed the couple not to create any third-party rights on the shares of BharatPe that they hold.

Also Read | Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Gains on Positive Trading Day

The Economic Offences Wing previously objected to the couple's travel request, citing their ownership of properties abroad and potential flight risk. The couple is accused of committing an ₹81-crore fraud at the fintech firm, reported Hindustan Times.

APOLLO TYRES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!