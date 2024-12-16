The Delhi High Court has summoned SpiceJet MD Ajay Singh for the third time, requiring his appearance before a new bench in February regarding a claim by Kalanithi Maran that SpiceJet owes him ₹440 crore.
The Delhi High Court summoned SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh for the third time on Monday. He is required to appear in person before a new bench in February. The summon comes in response to a claim made by Kalanithi Maran, stating that SpiceJet owes him ₹440 crore.