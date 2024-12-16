Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Delhi High Court summons SpiceJet MD Ajay Singh for third time over 440 crore claim raised by Kalanithi Maran

The Delhi High Court has summoned SpiceJet MD Ajay Singh for the third time, requiring his appearance before a new bench in February regarding a claim by Kalanithi Maran that SpiceJet owes him 440 crore.

The Delhi High Court summoned SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh for the third time on Monday. He is required to appear in person before a new bench in February. The summon comes in response to a claim made by Kalanithi Maran, stating that SpiceJet owes him 440 crore.

