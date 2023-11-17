‘Delivering nothing and creating a deflection…’ Ashneer Grover hits out at former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover accused former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar of delivering nothing and creating deflection.
BharatPe former co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover on November 17 hit out at former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar and accused him of "delivering nothing and creating a deflection to hide behind" in a post on social media platform X.
Earlier in a tweet on December 17, 2022, Grover called Kumar's biggest hiring mistake. "Not only because of what transpired – but bcoz I overlooked data. Under Rajnish as CMD, SBI stock tanked 25% in 3 yrs ( ₹257 —> ₹192). That’s $8 Bn of value destruction. After he left it went to ₹570 (up 200%). Data is never dogla (hypocritical)!," Grover said in a tweet.
Also Read | Ashneer Grover calls hiring ex-SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar his biggest mistake
Rajnish Kumar was appointed as chairman of the BharatPe board in October 2021.
BharatPe’s value has been destroyed by Kumar, according to its former managing director. Grover also said that Kumar led BharatPe to a $3 billion write-off.
In a comparison chart shared by Grover, he showed that the company has seen zero growth or negative impact in any metrics, including market share, investments, and more after 2022.
This development comes after a public argument between BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and CapitalMind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy.
Amid reports of an EOW probe on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company on the pretext of recruitment services, Grover had a verbal spat with Shenoy.
Amid reports of EOW probe on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company on the pretext of recruitment services, Grover had a verbal spat with CapitalMind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy.
Also Read | BharatPe fraud: EOW spots date discrepancies
For the unversed, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a first information report against former Grover and his family members, including wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, and brother-in-laws Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain based on a complaint filed by BharatPe last year.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.