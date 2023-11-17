Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover accused former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar of delivering nothing and creating deflection.

BharatPe former co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover on November 17 hit out at former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar and accused him of "delivering nothing and creating a deflection to hide behind" in a post on social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet, Grover said, “Building a big business from scratch is the hardest thing to do. Inheriting a business and keeping it running at the same level is still hard. Delivering nothing and creating a deflection to hide behind is the easiest. Well done, Rajnish Kumar (well technically, ‘nothing’ has been done, but still)! But I doubt your world record of destroying $8 Bn at SBI and $3 Bn at BharatPe back to back as Chairman can be hidden behind a smoke screen of cases against me. Especially after you make it an insurmountable hat-trick of billion dollar write-downs with Byju’s next."

Earlier in a tweet on December 17, 2022, Grover called Kumar's biggest hiring mistake. "Not only because of what transpired – but bcoz I overlooked data. Under Rajnish as CMD, SBI stock tanked 25% in 3 yrs ( ₹257 —> ₹192). That’s $8 Bn of value destruction. After he left it went to ₹570 (up 200%). Data is never dogla (hypocritical)!," Grover said in a tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Ashneer Grover calls hiring ex-SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar his biggest mistake

Rajnish Kumar was appointed as chairman of the BharatPe board in October 2021.

BharatPe’s value has been destroyed by Kumar, according to its former managing director. Grover also said that Kumar led BharatPe to a $3 billion write-off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a comparison chart shared by Grover, he showed that the company has seen zero growth or negative impact in any metrics, including market share, investments, and more after 2022.

This development comes after a public argument between BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and CapitalMind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy.

Amid reports of an EOW probe on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company on the pretext of recruitment services, Grover had a verbal spat with Shenoy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid reports of EOW probe on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company on the pretext of recruitment services, Grover had a verbal spat with CapitalMind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy.

Also Read | BharatPe fraud: EOW spots date discrepancies

For the unversed, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a first information report against former Grover and his family members, including wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, and brother-in-laws Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain based on a complaint filed by BharatPe last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.