Demand environment is good for India’s digital transformation: C. Vijayakumar

We are in the early stages of digital transformation in the corporate sector. While a lot of the basic things are done, clients are now leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and all of that. A lot of them have digitalized their systems and integrated their front and back offices in a seamless manner. They have gone omnichannel. But now it is about taking it to the next level— migration to cloud, industrial IoT (internet of things), and industry 4.0 which deals with connected factories and smart manufacturing. Those are the next level of opportunities that will come as digitalization gets more intensive. So the demand environment is good and the momentum will continue for some time.