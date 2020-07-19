Demand for tech services to rise post-covid-19: HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar

Roshni has been on the board of HCL Technologies for more than seven years and she has been very closely involved. Now, she is going to take over as chairperson of the board, so she will look into governance issues and associated responsibilities, which are normal for a chairperson is what she will play. Shiv (Nadar) will continue to be the chief strategy officer and he will provide the long-term direction and strategy and play an active role. HCL has a very differentiated strategy, what we call our Mode 1-2-3 strategy, which is well-thought through and that is helping us deliver industry leading growth the last four years. We will continue to build upon it and Shiv will continue to provide us insights and inputs in the overall strategy.