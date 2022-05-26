Dentsu appoints Saagar Sethi to lead Amplifi in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Dentsu India on Thursday announced the appointment of Saagar Sethi as president of its supply side management platform, Amplifi. This company is the media innovation and investment arm of Dentsu Aegis Network. Sethi began his role in April 2022 as part of the increased media leadership roster across dentsu India, the company said.
In his new role, he will lead the network’s investment management, media trading (media owner services and principal buying) and content (original partnerships and entertainment) businesses in India.
He will also be responsible for helping drive the growth of The Story Lab and Posterscope, its two specialist agency units within Dentsu which focus on entertainment production and Out of Home (OOH) capabilities, respectively.
Sethi will report to Divya Karani, media CEO, dentsu - South Asia, and work closely with the global Amplifi leadership to focus on creating truly sustainable values for dentsu and its partners in India and across the globe.
He has 15 years of experience in transition management. Prior to this, he was the head of indirect procurement at LG Electronics India, where he played a role in handling transformation projects, nationally and internationally. He has also participated in organisational design, transitioning and change management journeys for leading brands like LG Electronics and EY.
Karani said, “We are excited to have him join our management team as we consolidate and prepare for the next stage of growth. In today’s increasingly complex media market, the experience he brings to the table will help us increase our client delivery skills in India."
Sethi added, “I have always been passionate about the media. The timing of this opportunity could not have been better. This role complements my transformation experience and passion. I am committed to creating synergies and incremental value for all our clients, stakeholders, and partners, underpinned by the need of driving compliance and transparency,“ he said.
According to website Expert Market Research, the Indian advertising market was valued at nearly ₹670 billion in 2020. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2022-2027 to reach ₹1253.2 billion by 2026.