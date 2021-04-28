NEW DELHI: Dentsu International, the global media and marketing communications conglomerate, on Wednesday announced key leadership changes in India as part of its global organisational redesign. Kartik Iyer, erstwhile president–media brands and Amplifi, will now join the network‘s market leadership team as its chief operating officer (COO). He will continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar and will be instrumental in driving the implementation of Dentsu’s new business model within the country.

He will engage with regional teams, global teams, and all other network brands to ensure that the ongoing transformation program and the new business model is efficiently adopted and effectively addresses local business requirements.

The network has also promoted Dentsu X India's chief executive, Divya Karani, giving her a larger South Asia role. She has been elevated as the CEO for media, South Asia. Here, media includes the multiple agencies including Dentsu X, Carat, iProspect and Posterscope. In this additional role, Karani will be responsible for driving the global media strategy and delivery in South Asia, ensuring its alignment and relevance to the market. She will continue to report into Bhadkamkar.

“Dentsu is committed to delivering the best to its clients and Kartik and Divya are veterans in what they do. Kartik is recognised industry-wide for his media expertise while Divya is one of our finest from the industry. Her strength lies in delivering first-class, client-centric results and I am confident that their expertise and experience will only help accelerate the effectiveness, purpose, and performance offered to our clients," said Bhadkamkar.

Haresh Nayak will continue to serve as COO for Dentsu Media in India in addition to his other current roles as president of outdoor media agency Posterscope Asia Pacific and MD, Posterscope India, while Rubeena Singh is now in-charge of the rebranded digital marketing agency iProspect. The agency recently witnessed the merger of Vizeum and iProspect into one to bring together the former‘s media strategy and planning, storytelling, and brand-building capabilities. Anita Kotwani will continue to lead the media agency brand Carat in India.

