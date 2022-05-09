‘Deutsche Bank keen to grow across biz segments in India’

We look at ESG not just as a necessity, but also as an opportunity. Financial markets across the globe are gearing towards this and the reality is that ESG considerations are becoming increasingly central to the licence to operate. In this part of the world, ESG requires a lot of transition work. There are requirements for new products, advice, and a different approach to financial markets. We want to deeply embed ourselves in this transformational journey with our clients. It is not helpful for a client, investor, or a bank to look at a black-and-white system to categorize an entity as ESG-compliant or not. We need to recognize that in emerging markets, the work that needs to be done towards the transition is bigger and more complex. We look at it in a very dedicated manner and for the region, we have dedicated ESG efforts. If you look at it superficially, in Europe, ESG is focused on the ‘E’ but it is more than that in this part of the world.

