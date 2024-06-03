Devina Mehra pans Nilesh Shah's 84-hour workweek idea as ‘bunkum’— ‘reduces productivity’, damages 'family dynamics’
Devina Mehra slams Nilesh Shah's suggestion of an 84-hour workweek for nation-building, calling it impractical and harmful. Excessive work hours reduce productivity, damage physical and mental health, and negatively affect family dynamics, particularly for women, she says.
Devina Mehra, Founder and Chairperson of First Global, categorically dismissed Kotak AMC CEO Nilesh Shah's suggestion of working 84 hours a week for nation-building, calling it “impractical and counterproductive". She highlighted research showing that excessive work hours reduce productivity and harm physical and mental health. She also pointed out the negative impact on family dynamics, particularly for women, and argued that sustainable economic growth requires greater female workforce participation. Additionally, she noted that while skill mastery requires dedication, it doesn't necessitate extended office hours.