Devyani International is looking to add 200-250 stores annually: CEO

During the period of the pandemic, we went back to the drawing board. We were building 3,000 sq. ft KFCs. Now we have gone down to 1,750 to 2,000 sq. ft, on an average. As a result, the kitchen size is the same but capex is down. Revenues are the same, if not better, and throughput is better. The model has become far better for KFC and Pizza Hut. This is a post-covid shift. Pre-covid, our deliveries for KFC used to be 11%; now it is 35- 40% and it is not changing. Same with Pizza Hut. We used to be more of a dine-in store, today 50% is delivery, rest is dine-in. So, in Pizza Hut also, we have moved away from 1,800-2,000 sq. ft stores to 1,200- 1,000 sq. ft. We are doing the same format across India. However, where you want to build the brand, you open the bigger formats. And like we’ve said in our earnings calls, we are looking to add 200-250 stores annually.