Devyani International is looking to add 200-250 stores annually: CEO

We were building 3k sq. ft KFCs. Now we have gone down to 1.7k to 2k sq. ft, on an average. As a result, kitchen size is same but capex is down, says Virag Joshi, CEO, Devyani International
NEW DELHI :On Wednesday, food services company Devyani International Ltd (DIL), a franchisee of Yum Brands, reported a 104% jump in the June quarter operating revenue to ₹634.49 crore, and standalone profit of ₹67.6 crore. Devyani operates 391 KFC stores, 436 Pizza Huts and 69 Costa Coffee outlets across India. In an interview, Virag Joshi, chief executive, Devyani International, said the company plans to double the number of stores from the current 1,000 within the next 4-5 years. Edited excerpts:
What changes did Devyani make in the last two years?
During the period of the pandemic, we went back to the drawing board. We were building 3,000 sq. ft KFCs. Now we have gone down to 1,750 to 2,000 sq. ft, on an average. As a result, the kitchen size is the same but capex is down. Revenues are the same, if not better, and throughput is better. The model has become far better for KFC and Pizza Hut. This is a post-covid shift. Pre-covid, our deliveries for KFC used to be 11%; now it is 35- 40% and it is not changing. Same with Pizza Hut. We used to be more of a dine-in store, today 50% is delivery, rest is dine-in. So, in Pizza Hut also, we have moved away from 1,800-2,000 sq. ft stores to 1,200- 1,000 sq. ft. We are doing the same format across India. However, where you want to build the brand, you open the bigger formats. And like we’ve said in our earnings calls, we are looking to add 200-250 stores annually.
Which brands will you be focussing on this year?
For us, KFC is the biggest, in terms of revenue (over ₹1,000 crore). Pizza Hut is something we really look forward to growing as there is visibility for Jubilant Foodworks (which operates Domino’s), with many stores.
We see growth opportunities for Pizza Hut as long as we keep doing the right things. We launched Momo Mia pizza and ₹79 entry-level pizza. We had entry-level price point for Pizza Hut, but we never promoted it so much.
What about Costa Coffee?
Costa Coffee is also a very big opportunity. We can open marquee stores—highways, hospitals, offices, airports—you can be everywhere.
What explains the rapid store launches in 2021-22?
After the first wave (April-June quarter), we realized there is an opportunity to get real estate at lower rentals. We started signing up properties across our brands and grew faster than everyone else. There was an upside because of the covid lockdown. Since all the other small mom-and-pop shops were shut, branded QSRs revenue was picking up. In FY22, we opened 246 new stores, the highest ever for our company, because we had built a pipeline and it was just a matter of opening those stores.