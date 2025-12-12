DGCA suspends four flight operations inspectors after massive IndiGo flight cancellations

The aviation safety regulator, DGCA, has suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) in response to major disruptions in IndiGo’s operations, which led to thousands of flight cancellations and left lakhs of passengers stranded at airports.

On Friday alone, the airline cancelled more than 50 flights from Bengaluru Airport.

Who are FOIs? FOIs are senior officials within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, working as part of its regulatory and safety oversight functions, often deployed to monitor airline operations.

"Four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) at the DGCA have been suspended in connection with the recent large-scale disruptions in IndiGo’s flights," a source told PTI.

These officials ensure aviation safety by inspecting, auditing, and certifying airlines and personnel, such as pilots, dispatchers,and cabin crew, to meet strict regulatory standards, verifying various regulations and overseeing training, flight standards, and accident prevention measures in India.

"IndiGo has cancelled 54 flights -- 31 arrivals and 23 departures -- from Bengaluru Airport on Friday," a source told PTI.

The troubled airline had already cancelled more than 200 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru on Thursday.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras are scheduled to appear once again before the DGCA’s investigation panel at 2 PM on Friday, PTI reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the DGCA intensified its scrutiny of IndiGo by deploying officials to the airline’s headquarters to closely monitor operations, while an inquiry panel questioned CEO Pieter Elbers.

Elbers, who faced the DGCA-appointed inquiry panel on Thursday, has been directed to return for further questioning on Friday.

The four-member panel comprises Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal, with a mandate to identify the root causes of widespread operational disruptions at the leading domestic carrier.

The committee's mandate includes assessing manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and the airline's preparedness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots, which came into effect from November 1 this year.