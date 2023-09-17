Dhanlaxmi Bank's independent director quits citing attitude of MD & CEO, multiple other issues5 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Sridhar Kalyanasundaram, Independent Director of Dhanlaxmi Bank, has resigned, citing disregard for his input by other board members in support of the CEO's attitude.
Sridhar Kalyanasundaram one of the Independent Director of the Dhanlaxmi Bank, has resigned from the Board of Directors post of the Bank, as stated in a regulatory filing by the bank.
