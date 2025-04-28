Simple is harder than complex: DHL’s Sandeep Juneja
Mumbai: In a category defined by intense price competition and operational complexity, DHL Express India is carving a distinct position by simplifying the global trade experience for businesses. Sandeep Juneja, vice president, sales and marketing, DHL Express India, talks to Mint about how the company is evolving its marketing strategies, working with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and policymakers, tailoring communications across segments and why sponsorships like Mumbai Indians and Formula One still matter for a B2B brand. Edited excerpts: