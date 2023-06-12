New Delhi: Diageo India’s chief marketing officer Deepika Warrier is set to step down after a three-year stint at the company. Ruchira Jaitly, currently EVP and portfolio head, marketing, at the company is set to succeed Warrier, the company said in a statement.

“July 31, 2023, is my last day at Diageo, and Ruchira Jaitly will take over as the CMO for Diageo India effective August 1, 2023," Warrier said.

Warrier joined Diageo India in 2020 from packaged foods and beverages company PepsiCo India to lead the marketing function at the maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker scotch whiskey.

As CMO, Warrier oversaw marketing and innovation for Diageo India’s alcohol and beverage portfolio. Prior to joining Diageo, she spent 20 years with Pepsico, where she was instrumental in driving strategic development, innovation, brand equity enhancement and resource allocation across a range of beverages, and juice-based drinks. At PepsiCo, Warrier held positions, including that of the MD & CEO at NourishCo Beverages, Vice-President, nutrition category for PepsiCo India as well as PepsiCo AMENA (Asia, Middle East and North Africa), based out of Dubai and as the CMO for PepsiCo India, where she handled a portfolio of over twenty brands brands including Lay’s, Kurkure, Quaker Oats, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, among others.

Prior to PepsiCo, Warrier worked in companies like, Gillette, Ogilvy and Mather and Britannia Industries. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Warrier also holds an honours degree from Lady Shriram College, Delhi University.