Deepika Warrier to step down as Diageo India CMO, Ruchira Jaitly to take over1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 12:51 PM IST
As CMO, Warrier oversaw marketing and innovation for Diageo India’s alcohol and beverage portfolio. Prior to joining Diageo, she spent 20 years with Pepsico
New Delhi: Diageo India’s chief marketing officer Deepika Warrier is set to step down after a three-year stint at the company. Ruchira Jaitly, currently EVP and portfolio head, marketing, at the company is set to succeed Warrier, the company said in a statement.
