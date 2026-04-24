Did Kriti Sanon quit as CCO of her beauty brand? Hyphen's social media post sparks buzz

Actor Kriti Sanon has stepped down as Chief Customer Officer (CCO), the beauty brand Hyphen announced on Instagram; however, the brand did not clarify whether Sanon has completely dissociated herself from the company. "This is not a statement we issue lightly. After careful consideration, we believe in addressing this with honesty. The road ahead marks a significant shift. Certain difficult yet necessary decisions have been made. With that, we formally share: Kriti Sanon is no longer serving as our Chief Customer Officer,” Hyphen said.

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The actress had announced the launch of the brand on her 33rd birthday in 2023. Sanon had taken to Instagram to unveil the brand, writing: “Happy Birthday to me! It’s finally here! Today, on 27 July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of Hyphen!”

According to its website, Hyphen is a budget-friendly beauty brand offering products priced between ₹449 and ₹649. A note from Kriti on the website stated: “Hyphen originated from a pure passion for skincare and a curious, driven mind that always wanted more in life. Each product blends a multitude of remarkable ingredients from both nature and science to create a powerful solution for every concern. I hope you enjoy the products as much as we enjoyed creating them for you.”

Last July, Tarun Sharma, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyphen, detailed how well the beauty brand had performed in just two years. He stated that the brand had generated ₹400 crore in revenue during that period.

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“Crossing an ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of ₹400 crore in gross revenue on the second anniversary of Hyphen, and building a loyal customer base with 60% repeat consumers, has been nothing short of incredible. Growing from 1 million to 4 million consumers in just a year, across 19,000+ pin codes, has been possible because we understood the consumer, created a category, and chose the right sales channels, alongside a sharp product strategy with data-driven execution,” he had said.

How people on the internet reacted: Social media reacted swiftly after the news broke, with several users in the comments section suggesting it might be a PR stunt for the actor’s film Cocktail 2, while others dismissed it as a joke.

One user asked: “Cocktail 2 ka promotion??”

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Another wrote: “I am using Hyphen products because of Kriti.”

A third user said: “Wasn’t Kriti the founder? Has there been an acquisition or something?”

A fourth added: “I thought Kriti was a founder!”