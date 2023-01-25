‘Digital arm will be a revenue contributor’

Digital platforms and services will become major revenue contributors in the long run but will be an equal revenue generator to core connectivity in the medium term, said Amur Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive of Tata Communications, in an interview. The Tata group company, which is the largest investor in sub-sea cables, and one of the top five firms in this business globally, will continue to invest in expanding its sales team and hiring talent as it sharpens focus on the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, connected solutions for next-gen technologies. He said the company was also looking at new avenues, such as captive 5G networks for enterprises. Edited excerpts:

