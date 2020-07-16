Digital has become very pervasive for Wipro: COO

First of all, the safety and security of our employees is of utmost importance; so we enabled them to work from home. Second, we ensured to increase the utilization of our employees and, consequently, we looked at adjusting the variable workforce to meet the new demand environment. The third strategy was to ensure that our productivity got better than what it was pre-covid because customers needed much more from us. We have also ensured to change some things that were structural in nature. For instance, for somethings, where earlier we had to travel to client locations, are now being done remotely, as a result of which our offshore mix of work has increased. But all this has been well supported by the new methodologies we put in place.