Digitalization will help us push for a frugal approach: Dhillon

In our third interview in the Pivot or Perish series, which looks at how the covid-19 pandemic is prompting top companies to reinvent their businesses, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, talks about the premium carmaker’s plans to adopt a more frugal business approach as even wealthy buyers turn cost-conscious.

The German automaker will now use more digital channels to sell its products and every luxury car would be sold at least twice, if not thrice, through increased pre-owned sales. Edited excerpts of an interview:

Do you plan to revamp your business strategy for India post covid-19?

What covid-19 does is it changes a few elements in the immediate future. So, we aim to pull up certain plans that we were earlier looking to implement in Q3 to Q2 such as the ramping up of our digitalization initiatives. Meanwhile, certain product launches that we were looking at in Q2 would move to Q3. So, these short-term strategy movements are regular adjustments that we will do. Long-term strategies remain intact as we believe in the India story.

Digitalization will help us have a more frugal business approach. There are a lot of areas that we are going to digitize internally so that our efficiencies improve, we create more opportunities for innovation, we are able to reuse our resources, which could be financial or human resources to achieve greater efficiency, including the manpower at our dealers. This is being implemented across the backend to the front-end. We are working extensively on digitalization as we are trying to set up contactless communication with our customers.

How does your digitalization plan affect the car buying behaviour of customers?

The coronavirus outbreak has made the implementation of our digital plans under strategy 2025 more urgent for us. As the first ones in the industry, we had already implemented virtual reality and other digital tools at our dealers last year. The customers can take a virtual tour of Audi cars and configure them.

The extent of online research will increase. Earlier, customers used to consult executives at the showrooms about cars on offer, features, and financing options. I think this consultation will become digital and more virtual tours will happen.

If the involvement of digitalization earlier was only 33% in the car buying process, it may become 66% now. One-third of this cycle will still be the touch-and-feel process. The customers would still want to smell the leather.

How does the pre-owned car business play out for the company’s post covid-19 strategy?

Like digitalization, the used car business has gained importance because of the covid-19 crisis. This will continue to draw more importance at Audi India.

There is a strong focus on the pre-owned car business. Until last year, we had seven pre-owned Audi car showrooms. Though we have lost some time because of the lockdown, my aim is to double this footprint by the end of this calendar year. We grew 11% in this business last year. This year, too, I am sure that we will grow in double-digits. Through the pre-owned car programme, we are able to give a new section of customers the Audi experience even before they buy a new Audi car.

Our idea is that every car that we have in India, we should be able to sell them at least two times, if not three. We will continue to focus on building that.

Only our existing dealers get the chance of opening up stores for pre-owned Audi cars. At Audi, you cannot become a workshop partner unless you are a showroom partner. Similarly, you cannot become Audi pre-owned car business partner if you are not invested in the former.

How soon do you expect to return to the growth trajectory through your new approach?

This year is definitely going to be challenging for the luxury car segment. We are hoping that from the festive season, demand would improve. However, consumer sentiment would improve as soon as the vaccines are available for covid-19. I think it would only be from early next year that we could expect a return to the growth trajectory.

