If there was one thing that covid-19 has managed to do, which even demonetization couldn’t achieve, is to force the banking industry to adopt digitization at a faster pace.

Speaking at Mint’s Pivot or Perish event on ‘Banking on new strategies: A playbook for the banking sector in the post covid world’, bankers were unanimous that digitization is going to bring about a dramatic shift in the way transactions will happen and employees will function.

Arijit Basu, managing director of State Bank of India, said: “Even at the branches, we are enabling technology in such a way that we are imagining a world where everyone need not go to the branch every day. He can work from home or have flexi offices. That is the kind of technology we are trying o to partner with. For SBI, the number of transactions was at 80% even in April and May."

V. Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive, IDFC First Bank, said rural India is turning to digital at a much faster pace. “Even MFI customers, their ability to pay instalments through digital is to be noted. Digitization of rural India and its ability to go digital is a defining moment. For rural India, this is as big an event as the way when urban India migrated."

While the process of digitization had started at banks long ago, the momentum has picked up in the last three months. Technology companies said digitization is happening across all banking departments.

“I see automation happening across different functions. Earlier, we didn’t have the opportunity to run contact centres, BOT can do that. The asset side, liability side, internal mid- and back-office functions, document management, all are getting automatized. In any bank, the amount of documents we manage internally and externally, that will make a massive change. In the last three months, KYC was done, transactions were done. And, hence, the entire reliance on pdf, digital or otherwise will start getting automated," said Milan Sheth, EVP, IMEA and RoW, Automation Anywhere.

