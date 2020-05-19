Dilip Oommen of AM/NS is the new president of India’s largest steel association

Dilip Oommen, CEO, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has taken over as president of the Indian Steel Association (ISA), the industry body representing large steel manufacturers in India. He was unanimously appointed as president for the next two years. This was decided in the extraordinary board meeting of ISA, a press release from AM/NS said. ISA represents the interests of large steelmakers to central government ministries for mining and manufacturing, prices and foreign trade.

Oommen, is a veteran of the steel industry with more than 37 years of experience and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Oommen, is a veteran of the steel industry with more than 37 years of experience and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Earlier this month, TV Narendran, MD and CEO, Tata Steel, stepped down from the post of president of ISA, three months before the scheduled end of his term, while Tata Steel withdrew its membership from the industry body as well. Narendran, and Tata Steel, are believed to have exited the association over an ongoing battle regarding iron ore mining rights with fellow member JSW Steel.

Past presidents of ISA include Sajjan Jindal, Chairman JSW Group, and CS Verma, former Chairman, Steel Authority of India. Besides these two large steel makers and AM/NS India, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power are the other prominent members of the industry group.

