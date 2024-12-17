Vidhi Shanghvi, daughter of Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi, plays a key role in the ₹ 4.35 lakh crore healthcare empire. With a Wharton economics degree, she is Vice President at Sun Pharma and advocates for mental health through her non-profit.

Vidhi Shanghvi, daughter of Dilip Shanghvi and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' heir (along with brother Aalok Shanghvi) has reportedly gained attention for her importance in the ₹4.35 lakh crore healthcare empire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Vidhi Shanghvi? With a bachelor's Degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Vidhi is well-positioned to carry on her father's legacy, The Economic Times reported. As per Forbes, Dilip Shanghvi is India's richest healthcare billionaire, with a net worth of around $29.2 billion as of December 15, 2024.

Surprising Connection to Mukesh Ambani Vidhi is married to Vivek Salgaocar, son of Goan industrialists Shiv and Ranjana Salgaocar. Through the Salgaoncars, Vidhi also has a connection to the Ambanis, the report noted. One of Mukesh and Anil Ambanis' sisters, Deepti, is married to Dattaraj Salgaocar, brother of Shiv Salgaoncar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Executive Roles Vidhi holds the post of Vice President and Head of Consumer Healthcare, Nutrition, and India Distribution in Sun Pharma and has been pivotal in shaping the MNC's strategy for more than 10 years, it said.

Besides this role, the report noted that Vidhi is also a non-executive director at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SPARC is Sun Pharma's subsidiary focused on clinical-stage biopharmaceutical products.

Before her executive functions, Vidhi also worked in marketing at Sun Pharma India, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advocacy and Social Impact Besides the company, Vidhi is an advocate for mental health and has founded a non-profit which aims to help people prioritise their mental health by providing solutions, the report added.

About Sun Pharma Industries According to the official website, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company in the world with global revenues of $ 5.4 billion. It adds that the MNC is supported by 43 manufacturing facilities, and provides “high-quality, affordable medicines, trusted by healthcare professionals and patients", to more than 100 countries across the globe.