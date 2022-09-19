Dish TV Chairman Jawahar Lal Goel steps down from the board

Dish TV Chairman Jawahar Lal Goel steps down from the board1 min read . 02:56 PM IST
- Jawahar Lal Goel shall cease to be chairman of Dish TV at close of business hours on 19 September
Jawahar Lal Goel, the Chairman of broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV, on Monday stepped down from the company's board, signalling a win for top shareholder Yes Bank in its push for a board overhaul.
Jawahar Lal Goel, the Chairman of broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV, on Monday stepped down from the company's board, signalling a win for top shareholder Yes Bank in its push for a board overhaul.
Goel had earlier agreed to step down from the board on 1 September.
Goel had earlier agreed to step down from the board on 1 September.
“…we wish to inform you that Mr Jawahar Lal Goel (DIN : 00076462), Director of the Company, vide his letter dated September 19, 2022, has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company and committee(s) thereof with effect from the close of business hours of September 19, 2022," Dish TV said in a BSE filing.
“…we wish to inform you that Mr Jawahar Lal Goel (DIN : 00076462), Director of the Company, vide his letter dated September 19, 2022, has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company and committee(s) thereof with effect from the close of business hours of September 19, 2022," Dish TV said in a BSE filing.