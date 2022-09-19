Dish TV Chairman Jawahar Lal Goel steps down from the board

“…we wish to inform you that Mr Jawahar Lal Goel (DIN : 00076462), Director of the Company, vide his letter dated September 19, 2022, has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company and committee(s) thereof with effect from the close of business hours of September 19, 2022," Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}