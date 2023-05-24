Dish TV India proposes Manoj Dobhal as CEO-designate after Anil Dua steps down1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 11:08 AM IST
In his current role as COO of the company, Dobhal has been providing operational leadership to the organization in sales, distribution, marketing, field service as well as customer engagement and retention.
New Delhi: The Dish TV India board has proposed the appointment of chief operating officer Manoj Dobhal as the chief executive officer-designate following Anil Dua’s decision to step down from his current responsibilities as CEO, a position he has held since May 2017.
