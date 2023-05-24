New Delhi: The Dish TV India board has proposed the appointment of chief operating officer Manoj Dobhal as the chief executive officer-designate following Anil Dua’s decision to step down from his current responsibilities as CEO, a position he has held since May 2017.

The management has been advised to seek approval for Dobhal’s appointment from the Ministry of Information and broadcasting, in accordance with the uplinking guidelines. Dua would remain at the helm for three more months to ensure a smooth transition for Dobhal who would be the CEO-designate till the requisite regulatory approval for his appointment as CEO is received from the ministry, the company said in a statement.

Dua had joined the company at the foundational juncture of the Dish TV and d2h merger and has been instrumental in steering it through the merger and post-merger processes. Under his leadership, Dish TV has introduced initiatives such as headend optimization and modernization, introduction of smart devices, unveiling of the Android box and launch of OTT aggregation services.

“It was a tough decision for me considering the new and exciting phase that the company is in, the efforts put in behind a string of new initiatives and a few tasks yet to be taken to their envisioned completion. However, I am confident that the team will work with the same passion and commitment that they have always displayed," Dua said in a statement.

Dobhal, in a career spanning 24 years, has worked in various operational and strategic roles at a pan-India level with brands like Colgate, Dabur, Reliance Communication, Tata Play and IndiaCast Media. In his current role as COO of the company, he has been providing operational leadership to the organization in sales, distribution, marketing, field service as well as customer engagement and retention.

“Dish TV India Ltd is at the cusp of transition from a pure linear distribution company to an all-round distributor of television and streaming content. I look forward to making the organization even more agile and come out with compelling and leading-edge products to cater to today’s integrated technology, media and telecom customers," Dobhal said in a statement.