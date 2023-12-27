Dish TV share price gives up morning gains after firm names Sunil Khanna, Ravi Bhushan as directors
Dish TV India, a direct-to-home (DTH) operator, has given its approval for the appointment of Sunil Khanna as an independent director and Ravi Bhushan Puri as an executive director. The company stated that shareholder approval will be sought in accordance with relevant regulatory provisions, and these appointments will be effective until September 30, 2024.