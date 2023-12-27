Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / People/  Dish TV share price gives up morning gains after firm names Sunil Khanna, Ravi Bhushan as directors

Dish TV share price gives up morning gains after firm names Sunil Khanna, Ravi Bhushan as directors

Livemint

Dish TV India approved the appointment of Sunil Khanna as an independent director and Ravi Bhushan Puri as executive director.

Dish TV India, a direct-to-home Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Dish TV India, a direct-to-home (DTH) operator, has given its approval for the appointment of Sunil Khanna as an independent director and Ravi Bhushan Puri as an executive director. The company stated that shareholder approval will be sought in accordance with relevant regulatory provisions, and these appointments will be effective until September 30, 2024.

The effectiveness of the appointments is contingent on receiving approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) or the occurrence of the board's director count falling below the statutory minimum of three directors, whichever happens earlier.

Dish TV clarified that Ravi Bhushan Puri will not receive any additional remuneration for the aforementioned appointment. He will continue to be compensated in his existing role as 'Corporate Head of Broadcasting' within the company.

Also Read | Entire Dish TV board ousted in shareholder coup

It is noteworthy that Dish TV India had previously faced fines exceeding 10 lakh from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) due to violations related to board composition.

Also read | Dish TV board rejects demand for EGM meet to remove directors

Since March 3, Dish TV has faced a board strength shortfall, falling below the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandated six directors. This was primarily due to the non-approval of four independent director appointments at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 3 and the subsequent resignation of independent director Zohra Chatterji, effective June 2, according to a Mint report.

The company has asserted that it has taken necessary measures to comply with Regulations 17(1) and 19 of the Listing Regulations. The reduction in the number of directors, resulting in non-compliance, is stated to be beyond the company's control.

In response to this situation, Dish TV made several appointments to its board. Aanchal David was appointed as an Independent Director, effective September 26, 2023, pending shareholders’ approval. Additionally, in a meeting on September 29, 2023, the company appointed Rajesh Sahni and Virender Kumar Tagra as non-executive, non-independent directors, with their appointments subject to shareholders’ approval.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.