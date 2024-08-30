Dishwasher, busboy and waiter — Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s Linkedin bio sparks buzz on Internet

  • Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang has listed dishwasher, busboy, and waiter as part of his work experience from 1978 to 1983 on his LinkedIn profile.

Published30 Aug 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia.(AP)

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s billionaire co-founder and chief executive officer, recently revealed his humble beginnings.

The world's 14th richest person with a net worth of more than $102 billion has listed dishwasher, busboy, and waiter as part of his work experience from 1978 to 1983 on his LinkedIn profile.

 

As a teenager, Huang used to work as a dishwasher and cleaned toilets at the restaurant chain Denny's in Oregon.

Later, he took other odd jobs such as a busboy and a waiter.

“Remember, I used to be a dishwasher. I mean that. I used to clean toilets. I’ve cleaned a lot of toilets. I’ve cleaned more toilets than all of you (audience) combined. And some of them I just can’t unsee,” Huang said while discussing his job at Denny's.

“You can’t show me a task that’s beneath me. I’m not doing it only because whether it’s beneath me or not. If you send me something and you want my input on it, and I can be of service to you, and in my review of it, share with you how I reasoned through it, I’ve made a contribution to you. I’ve made it possible for you to see how I reasoned through something,” he said.

 

The 61-year-old billionaire holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in engineering from Stanford University.

Huang was born in Taiwan. His family moved to Thailand when he was five years old and at the age of nine he was sent to the US to live with an uncle.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Jensen continued to work as a microprocessor designer at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and as director of CoreWare at LSI Logic after his graduation.

 

However, his LinkedIn profile shows a gap of 10 years from 1983 to 1993.

In 1993, he founded Nvidia, one of the world’s most valuable companies.

The screenshot of Jensen Huang’s LinkedIn profile shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has garnered lakhs of views since first shared on August 28. Several X users have praised and applauded Huang’s journey from a dishwasher to a billionaire CEO.

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleDishwasher, busboy and waiter — Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang's Linkedin bio sparks buzz on Internet

