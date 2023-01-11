Disney Star appoints Ajit Varghese as head of network advertising sales

Ajit Varghese will report to K Madhavan, president and country manager, Disney Star. Varghese will be responsible for overall advertising revenues of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses and for driving growth through sales and channel strategies
NEW DELHI: Media and entertainment company Disney Star has announced the appointment of Ajit Varghese as head of network advertising sales. In this role, Varghese will be responsible for overall advertising revenues of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses and for driving growth through sales and channel strategies, creating alliances and business development, the company said in a statement.
He will also develop the long-term vision and define the strategic direction of the sales organization and report to K Madhavan, president and country manager, Disney Star.
Nitin Bawankule, head of ad sales at Disney Star had quit the company in March. Bawankule had joined the then Star India on October 1, 2019, during its merger with the Walt Disney Company, as part of the global deal. Over the past few months, Disney Star has seen multiple senior level exits. Sunil Rayan, head of Disney+ Hotstar had resigned from his position last year. Prior to that, Anil Jayraj, ad sales head of Star Sports, had quit to join as CEO of Viacom18’s sports business.
Varghese joins Disney Star from ShareChat and Moj where he was chief commercial officer, responsible for driving monetisation, leading marketing efforts and content partnerships. Prior to ShareChat, Varghese was the global president of Wavemaker, a media agency, overseeing business operations and driving growth across 50 plus markets, based out of London. He also did a three-year stint with marketing agency Maxus as its CEO for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. He has also worked with organisations such as Madison World, Kantar IMRB and Initiative Universal Media.
“Ajit is a highly respected and well regarded professional within the advertising and marketing fraternity. I am confident that under his leadership, we will be able to unlock significant value and create more opportunities to further grow our market leadership," Madhavan said in a statement.
Varghese said the advertising market in India has already crossed ₹1,00,000 crore and is expected to be among the fastest growing in the world this year. “This allows for tremendous opportunities by which we can create ground-breaking solutions to drive growth for our clients. I keenly look forward to being a part of a great company," he said in a statement.
