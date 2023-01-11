Disney Star appoints Ajit Varghese as head of network advertising sales

Nitin Bawankule, head of ad sales at Disney Star had quit the company in March. Bawankule had joined the then Star India on October 1, 2019, during its merger with the Walt Disney Company, as part of the global deal. Over the past few months, Disney Star has seen multiple senior level exits. Sunil Rayan, head of Disney+ Hotstar had resigned from his position last year. Prior to that, Anil Jayraj, ad sales head of Star Sports, had quit to join as CEO of Viacom18’s sports business.

