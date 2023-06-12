Business News/ Companies / People/  Disney Star rejigs leadership team
Back

Disney Star rejigs leadership team

 1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 05:50 PM IST Lata Jha

In addition to leading content studio for TV and Disney+ Hotstar, the company’s video streaming platform, Gaurav Banerjee will now be responsible for Star Bharat, Hindi and English Movies cluster, kids and infotainment and the regional portfolio (East) comprising Star Jalsha and Star Kiran.

Gaurav Banerjee will now be responsible for Star Bharat, Hindi and English Movies cluster, kids and infotainment and the regional portfolio (East).Premium
Gaurav Banerjee will now be responsible for Star Bharat, Hindi and English Movies cluster, kids and infotainment and the regional portfolio (East).

New Delhi: Media and entertainment conglomerate Disney Star, the local unit of the Walt Disney Co, has rejigged its internal leadership team following the exit of Kevin Vaz, former head of network entertainment channels, this April. The changes were communicated in an internal email by K Madhavan, country manager for Disney Star.

In addition to leading content studio for TV and Disney+ Hotstar, the company’s video streaming platform, Gaurav Banerjee will now be responsible for Star Bharat, Hindi and English Movies cluster, kids and infotainment and the regional portfolio (East) comprising Star Jalsha and Star Kiran. Banerjee will continue to report to Madhavan.

Krishnan Kutty will now be the business and content head for the entire South and Marathi regional portfolio, comprising Star Suvarna, Star Maa, Asianet, Star Vijay, Star Pravah and Disney+ Hotstar regional specials for these markets, reporting directly to Madhavan.

Sumanta Bose will continue as the business head for Star Plus and Star Utsav, reporting directly to Madhavan and will additionally lead content for Star Plus, Star Jalsha and Disney+ Hotstar Hindi specials, for which he will report to Banerjee with an additional line of reporting to Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar.

Alok Jain, who oversaw Star MAA, Star Jalsha, Star Kiran and Star Suvarna, has chosen to quit the organization and pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

“The following changes will allow us to create a more efficient and streamlined approach to our revenue, marketing and operations functions," the email added.

Disney Star did not respond to queries on leadership changes.

In addition to overseeing technology and operations for the Disney cluster, Mani Rangarajan will assume complete oversight of these functions for the network. Accordingly, Vivek Dhaimade, head of traffic and presentation and Gajendra Tijare, head of broadcast technology and operations will report to him.

Minakshi Achan, in addition to her current role as head of creative communications, will also oversee social listening. Venke Sharma, head of distillery, will report to her.

Star India reported a 74% increase in its consolidated net profit for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The company’s profit jumped to 1421.27 crore from 815.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

According to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the company’s revenues for the financial year stood at Rs. 17,480.62 crore, a 38% jump over 12,664.36 crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout