Disney Star rejigs leadership team

Disney Star rejigs leadership team1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 05:50 PM IST
In addition to leading content studio for TV and Disney+ Hotstar, the company’s video streaming platform, Gaurav Banerjee will now be responsible for Star Bharat, Hindi and English Movies cluster, kids and infotainment and the regional portfolio (East) comprising Star Jalsha and Star Kiran.
New Delhi: Media and entertainment conglomerate Disney Star, the local unit of the Walt Disney Co, has rejigged its internal leadership team following the exit of Kevin Vaz, former head of network entertainment channels, this April. The changes were communicated in an internal email by K Madhavan, country manager for Disney Star.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×