‘Ghar ki safai’: Oyo boss Ritesh Agarwal reveals his favourite part of Diwali festival
Mint is launching a new show called 'Rollin' with the Boss' featuring candid conversations with young CEOs, starting with Ritesh Agarwal of OYO Rooms.
It's Diwali today, and most of us will be at our homes and with our families to celebrate the festival of light tonight. OYO Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal also has similar plans. In an exclusive interview with Mint, the young entrepreneur revealed what he likes about this special festival. The CEO of Oyorooms said his favourite part about the Diwali festival is "Ghar ki safai" (tidying up the house).