It's Diwali today, and most of us will be at our homes and with our families to celebrate the festival of light tonight. OYO Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal also has similar plans. In an exclusive interview with Mint, the young entrepreneur revealed what he likes about this special festival. The CEO of Oyorooms said his favourite part about the Diwali festival is "Ghar ki safai" (tidying up the house). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"One thing I really like about Diwali is decluttering the wardrobe, shelves, and every corner of the house," Agarwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Agarwal, who will join the panel of popular show Shark Tank India season 3, said that Diwali is his favourite festival and he likes to spend time with his family on this special day.

"It feels great to spend time with your loved ones in Diwali. Every member of the family is in the house and it's really lovely to be part of the happiness," the CEO added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Agarwal said he likes a room lit with diyas in Diwali.

Mint is launching a new off-beat show this month called 'Rollin' with the Boss' which will be a series of quirky, candid, authentic, and fun conversations with young CEOs in India in the back of a luxury car. The hook is that these are super busy people, so the best time to catch them is when they are travelling from A to B (like pick up from the airport and dropping them to a meeting). The show will bring to life the person behind the corporate veil, and help younger audiences form a deeper connection with some of India's most successful young business icons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will be produced as a video series and distributed across Mint platforms and social channels such as the website, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.

In the first episode, Founder and Group CEO of Oyorooms, Ritesh Agarwal was picked up from his home in Parsvanath Exotica, Sector 53, Gurgaon, and dropped off at his office in Capital cyberscape, Sector 59, Gurugram

