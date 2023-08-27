DLF all set to launch 2 luxury housing projects in Gurugram worth ₹15,000 crore: MD Ashok Tyagi2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 05:25 PM IST
After the success of sales of ₹8,000 crore worth of flats within three days in February in its new project 'The Arbour' at Gurugram, Tyagi said the company has set a target to achieve sales bookings of ₹13,000 crore in this fiscal year and hopes to exceed the number.
To expand its business amid strong demand for premium homes, realty major DLF Ltd will launch two luxury housing projects worth ₹15,000 crore in Gurugram during the second half of this financial year, news agency PTI quoted its Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi as saying.