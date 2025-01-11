Avenue Supermarts Limited, the parent company of DMart, announced today that Neville Noronha will not be offering his candidature for renewal of his role as the Managing Director and CEO at the conclusion of his current term in January 2026 - a year from now. After more than two decades of exceptional leadership and a glorious tenure at the helm of the business, Neville has chosen not to extend his contract.

