Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / People/  DMart's Avenue Supermarts CEO Neville Noronha steps down after 20-year stint, Unilever's Anshul Asawa to be new chief

DMart's Avenue Supermarts CEO Neville Noronha steps down after 20-year stint, Unilever's Anshul Asawa to be new chief

Nikita Prasad

  • DMart's Avenue Supermarts CEO Neville Noronha steps down after 20-year stint, Unilever's Anshul Asawa to be new chief

DMart's Avenue Supermarts' CEO and MD Neville Noronha stepped down from his position after a 20-year long stint. Unilever's Anshul Asawa Photograph by Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Avenue Supermarts Limited, the parent company of DMart, announced today that Neville Noronha will not be offering his candidature for renewal of his role as the Managing Director and CEO at the conclusion of his current term in January 2026 - a year from now. After more than two decades of exceptional leadership and a glorious tenure at the helm of the business, Neville has chosen not to extend his contract.

The Board of Directors honours his decision and expresses profound gratitude for his extraordinary contribution to the company. The Board has appointed Anshul Asawa as the CEO Designate, effective March 15th, 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.