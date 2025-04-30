Donald Trump Jr’s new private club charges THIS much in fees; Deputy FBI director, SEC Chairman attends launch party

Donald Trump Jr. has launched an exclusive private membership club known as the Executive Branch, which charges enormous membership fees, reported the news portal CNBC earlier this week. According to the reports, people are already on the waiting list to join the private club.

Advertisement

The private membership club was launched at a launch party on Saturday, April 26. Many special guests along with top federal executives also joined in for the celebrations, reported the news portal citing people aware of the development.

How much does the membership cost? According to the news portal's report, the Executive Branch currently charges $500,000 in membership fees from its new joiners. In addition to the enormous membership fees, the newly joined members will have to pay some ‘annual dues’ which will be disclosed at a later date, as per the report.

Donald Trump Jr. co-founded the private club, Executive Branch, along with Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital, the investment firm that made Trump Jr. a partner last year.

Advertisement

Other founders include Alex Witkoff and Zach Witkoff, the sons of billionaire real estate developer Steve Witkoff, according to the news report.

Who attended the launch party? According to the news portal's report, citing people who attended the party, deputy FBI director Dan Bongino, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, were among many others who attended the event.

Several tech company founders and Chief Executive Officers (CEO), including Adam Foroughi of AppLovin, attended the event, as per the news portal's report.

“We don’t want members of the media or just a lot of lobbyists joining,” a person close to the cloud told the news portal. “We want people to feel comfortable having conversations in privacy,” they said.

Advertisement

The private club Executive Branch is the latest membership club to open since the global COVID-19 pandemic. Like most other places, the club offers exclusive restaurants and bars, along with meeting spaces, gyms, and spas. According to the reports, membership fees typically range from roughly $4,000 to $10,000.

Some exclusive clubs, like the Aman Club of New York, charge a membership as high as $200,000. However, the launch of Trump Jr's Executive Branch will charge more than double the rate of the Aman Club, and will be counted in one of the most expensive clubs in the United States.

The Executive Branch will likely have a select and smaller membership, reported the news agency, citing people aware of the development.