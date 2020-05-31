‘Donald Trump’s order may lead to stricter social media regulation in India’

Yes, it could. While practically, Trump’s order may not be very effective in the US, and is most likely to be challenged in courts in countries where institutions are not very strong and governments are already pushing for changes on how social media is being regulated these orders could have significant impact. In the Indian context, Trump’s actions might lead to the IT Ministry claiming it was justified in its proposed amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules), 2018, in order to prevent the spread of fake news, and may soon proceed with the proposal.