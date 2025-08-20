Donald Trump’s $100M bond spree: Meta, Citigroup, Home Depot among investments

US President Donald Trump has purchased more than $100 million worth of corporate, state, and municipal bonds since taking office in January, according to newly released financial disclosures. The filings, published by the US Office of Government Ethics on 12 August, show the Republican leader made more than 600 transactions from 21 January onwards – just a day after being sworn in for his second term.

While the disclosures do not specify the exact value of each purchase, they reveal investments in corporate bonds issued by major firms such as Meta, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Qualcomm, The Home Depot, T-Mobile USA and UnitedHealth Group. The president has also acquired debt issued by US states, counties, school districts and utilities, raising fresh questions about the overlap between his financial portfolio and government policy decisions.

Why does Trump's financial holding disclosure matter? Unlike equity holdings, bond investments often benefit directly from interest-rate policy and fiscal measures. Trump’s wide-ranging acquisitions therefore cover sectors and issuers that could gain from shifts in US economic direction under his own administration.

The revelations have reignited concerns about conflicts of interest, especially given that Trump has repeatedly claimed his businesses are held in trust by his children, while continuing to derive income from them.

How is Trump’s post-presidency wealth evolving? Donald Trump’s financial empire has grown during and after his presidency. According to Forbes’ real-time net worth tracker (as of 20 August 2025), Trump is valued at $5.5 billion, ranking him 703rd richest in the world.

His portfolio spans commercial real estate, luxury golf courses, a winery, and his private jet, the Boeing 757 dubbed Trump Force One.

Donald Trump has also tapped into his political brand, selling NFTs, coffee-table books, and stock in his money-losing social media venture. Much of his fortune, however, remains tied to real estate – a sector hit by rising interest rates, the decline of brick-and-mortar retail, and the remote working shift.

What about Trump’s legal liabilities? Donald Trump’s growing wealth is tempered by mounting legal troubles.

Earlier this year, a New York judge ordered him to pay $454 million after the attorney general ruled he had exaggerated his net worth to secure favourable loans.

The ruling has intensified scrutiny of his finances at a time when his bond purchases are under the spotlight.