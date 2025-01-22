Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Mining major Vedanta Group's Executive Chairman, Anil Agarwal, pointed out that India and the United States have many similarities in terms of democracy, the entrepreneurship ecosystem, human assets, and the country's natural resources.

“India has a lot in common with the US - its democracy, its entrepreneurs, its human assets, and its natural resources,” Anil Agarwal posted on LinkedIn.

Having said that, Anil Agarwal also flagged that the difference between India and the United States lies in the gap in their priorities as India hesitates to acknowledge the creation of wealth and develop its natural resources.

“Difference is in priorities. We have been hesitant about acknowledging wealth creation. And shy of developing our natural resources,” said Anil Agarwal in a social media post on LinkedIn.

Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Anil Agarwal's key takeaways Anil Agarwal shared his observations and highlighted three points from US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

“I was watching US President Donald Trump's inauguration and noticed three things,” said Agarwal in his post on the social media post on LinkedIn.

Here are Agarwal's three key takeaways from Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony:

The Vedanta Chairman noted how he observed that the “entrepreneurs were seated together with Cabinet Ministers.”

Donald Trump's “open call for producing more resources including oil and critical minerals.”

The importance of manufacturing in the economy.

Change in India Noting India's step towards change, Anil Agarwal said that the country should trust its entrepreneurs and eliminate “pre-approvals” to move to a self-certification digital landscape.

“But things are changing. Let us trust our entrepreneurs. We can do away with pre-approvals and move to self-certification. With our amazing digital public infrastructure, we can move to online transactions in land, availability of which is key to manufacturing,” said Agarwal in his post.

The Chairman said that India could develop its resources and move towards self-sufficiency without affecting the environment with the help of available technology, which can be monitored in real time.