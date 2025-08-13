Don’t fret about Warren Buffett. Berkshire stock is still a buy.
Summary
It is understandable that many investors are struggling to imagine the financial world without Buffett. But it is silly to think he has failed to prepare his company for what comes next.
At a time in the stock market when it is hard to buy a great company at a good price, Berkshire Hathaway merits consideration.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story