Don't like Elon Musk? Join us! IT companies woo ex-Twitter employees2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 04:33 PM IST
Hundreds of Twitter employees more are reported to have quit as a result of Elon Musk's sweeping actions
Put off by Elon Musk's muscular management style? Move to us! That's the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter Inc employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner.