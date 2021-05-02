Don't see benefit in subsidiary model right now, Deutsche Bank India head

The market is quite large in India and there is enough space for all players. The issue here is not so much about the bank that is exiting. It is more about the quality of the offering that a bank makes to its customers. Our international private bank in India caters to business banking, personal banking and wealth management segments. This business is uniquely positioned as the combined offering allows us a stronger cross-selling platform across all three segments by leveraging synergies that better serve our clients. This is probably the area where the bank making an exit is also involved in and that opens up more opportunities for us. I can tell you that there have been queries made from some of that bank’s clients directly to me asking to be introduced to people so that they can open accounts. We will always examine all opportunities, but I cannot comment more than that. We want to grow this business just as we want to grow our other businesses. We have a positive outlook on every business we do in this country.