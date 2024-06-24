Jack Dorsey warned about devices taking over human brain functions and the difficulty in distinguishing between real and fake content in the next 5-10 years and stressed the need to verify information through personal experience and intuition.

Tech billionaire Jack Dorsey, most famous for founding Twitter (now X), has warned that in the next five to ten years, people will be unable to distinguish between what's real and what's fake. "Don't trust; verify," he advised.

"You have to experience it yourself. And you have to learn yourself. This is going to be so critical as we enter this time in the next five years or 10 years because of the way that images are created, deep fakes, and videos; you will not, you will literally not know what is real and what is fake," he stated.

"It will be almost impossible to tell. It will feel like you're in a simulation. Because everything will look manufactured, everything will look produced. It's very important that you shift your mindset or attempt to shift your mindset to verify the things that you feel you need through your experience and your intuition," he added.

Dorsey also warned that "devices in your in your bags in your pockets" are taking over functions traditionally performed by the human brain, and "because all these are on your phone now, you're not you're not building those connections in your brain any more".

The video was posted on X, and Elon Musk, the current owner of the social media sie, added his own two cents to the conversation, questioning: “How do we know we aren’t already there?"

Jack Dorsey cuts ties with Bluesky board Dorsey was last in the news in May 2024, when he left the board of social networking service Bluesky, which he helped fund and popularise following regret over Twitter's sale to Musk.

Dorsey also reduced his list of followed accounts on X to only three: Musk, Edward Snowden, and Stella Assange, the wife of the imprisoned WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange.

This was viewed as relations between Dorsey and Musk "warming up" after the former posted on Bluesky in 2023 that “it all went south" after Musk’s takeover and radical transformation of Twitter.

