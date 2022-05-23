Don’t view us with a cricket lens, says Disney+ Hotstar’s Shakdher

I would categorize our marketing efforts into three kinds. At the most functional level, we have specific titles, whether they are entertainment or sport. Then we have category builders like Multiplex, which is direct-to-digital movies. The third is about the purpose of the brand. But we have reduced our reliance on cricket in those communications. Three years ago, cricket would have been 60 -70% of that communication; now, it is 20-30%. Also, while cricket was so big then, we didn’t really have our own originals, and we didn’t have Disney as a library. Now we have the best of international content and local originals. If you’re a sports lover, of course, there’s cricket as well, but we don’t have to hammer that point anymore. What we need to build on is that we are one platform which has the best of Indian and international content, so that’s why there’s a larger skew towards it in our campaigns now.